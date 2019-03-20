Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 161,640 DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 26,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-purchases-shares-of-161640-dcp-midstream-lp-dcp.html.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.