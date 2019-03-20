Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $2.23 Million in UGI Corp (UGI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,389,000 after buying an additional 232,308 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 333,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $9,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,389,000 after buying an additional 232,308 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE UGI opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

