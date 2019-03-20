MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (MTEC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $11.80.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

