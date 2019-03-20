Msci (MSCI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.42

Media coverage about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a news sentiment score of 2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

