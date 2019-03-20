Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $10.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 566.90 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.67).
In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,452.30 ($1,897.69). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £298 ($389.39). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 961 shares of company stock valued at $537,354.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.
