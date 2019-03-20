Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

AGZ opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $112.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

