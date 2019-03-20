Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 43,614 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $8,727,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 54,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 47,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $18,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $434.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $573.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

