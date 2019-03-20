Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MSD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 106,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,182. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

