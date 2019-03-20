Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (APF) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.45% of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,934,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.15.

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

