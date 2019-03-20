Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $96,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $152,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

