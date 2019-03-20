Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 360.75 ($4.71) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 354.30 ($4.63). The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

