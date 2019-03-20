Monero Classic Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,006.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00014244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,006.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.01375183 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014852 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

