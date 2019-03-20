Momo Inc (MOMO) Shares Bought by Yiheng Capital LLC

Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the quarter. Momo makes up 5.5% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yiheng Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Momo worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Momo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 59.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. TH Capital cut their target price on Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Momo stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 69,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15. Momo Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

