Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0132

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Moin has a market cap of $108,450.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Moin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,223,397 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

