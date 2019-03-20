Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

