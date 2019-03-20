Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/modera-wealth-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.