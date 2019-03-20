Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Director Purchases $59,869.50 in Stock

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Leslie Stretch purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $59,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,362.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 881,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOBL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

