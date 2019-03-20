MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 59,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 62,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 108,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,712,000.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.
