MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 59,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 62,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 108,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,712,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/mml-investors-services-llc-reduces-holdings-in-spdr-sp-regional-banking-etf-kre.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.