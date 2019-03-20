MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 135,632 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 391.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

