Mizuho Lowers Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.