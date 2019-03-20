Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.60 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,455 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Golub Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 1,509,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

