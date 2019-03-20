Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Major Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc Sells 125,000 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $1,731,256.80.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.12. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $81.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 85,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,414.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 252,428 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 998,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 383,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after buying an additional 363,728 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Major Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc Sells 125,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/mirati-therapeutics-inc-mrtx-major-shareholder-venbio-select-advisor-llc-sells-125000-shares.html.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.