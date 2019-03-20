Miramar Capital LLC Invests $308,000 in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Stock

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8,342.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,119,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,657 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,650,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 186,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

