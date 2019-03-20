Miramar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nomura by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nomura by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.34). Nomura had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Miramar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/miramar-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-11000-nomura-holdings-inc-nmr.html.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.