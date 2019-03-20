Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,061 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,061 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-7061-shares-of-eastman-chemical-emn.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.