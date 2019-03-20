Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,172 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 65,756 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TITN shares. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.20. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

