Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,033 Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 286,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 71,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

