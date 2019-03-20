Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,590 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 378,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,252 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

