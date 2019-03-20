MintCoin (MINT) 1-Day Volume Tops $35.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $35.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001371 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.