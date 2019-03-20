Minnova (MCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.67.

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

