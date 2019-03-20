Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,535.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00003529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $59,535.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00382324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.01653563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00226742 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

