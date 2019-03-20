Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 104,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 22,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Minco Silver (MSV) Shares Up 12.1%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/minco-silver-msv-shares-up-12-1.html.

Minco Silver Company Profile (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.