Minco Silver (MSV) Shares Up 12.1%

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 104,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 22,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65.
Minco Silver Company Profile (TSE:MSV)
Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.