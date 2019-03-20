Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.86% of Milacron worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,534 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of MCRN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $940.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Milacron had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milacron news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Milacron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

