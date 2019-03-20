Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Position Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 270.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $36,179.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,316 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $184,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of MAA opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-position-raised-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.