Microsemi (MSCC) & Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Head to Head Analysis

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Microsemi alerts:

This table compares Microsemi and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsemi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 5.94 $467.31 million $2.71 19.87

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Microsemi.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Microsemi does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Microsemi and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsemi N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products 28.72% 42.09% 18.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Microsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Microsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microsemi and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsemi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maxim Integrated Products 2 10 4 0 2.13

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $58.93, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Microsemi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions. It also provides voice processing devices, radio frequency solutions, discrete components, enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products, Ethernet solutions, and power-over-Ethernet integrated circuits and midspans, as well as custom design capabilities and services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as communications infrastructure systems comprising wireless and wired LAN systems; implantable pacemakers and defibrillators; radar systems; missile systems; military and commercial satellites and aircraft; and enterprise storage and hyperscale data centers. It serves aerospace and defense, communications, data center, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Microsemiconductor Corp and changed its name to Microsemi Corporation in March 1983. Microsemi Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.