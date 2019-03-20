Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $50,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/micron-technology-inc-mu-holdings-increased-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.