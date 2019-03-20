Michaels Companies (MIK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.34-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a positive rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

