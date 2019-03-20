Michael J. Schall Sells 2,682 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,628,923.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $285.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $226.22 and a 12 month high of $291.23. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

