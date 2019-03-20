Michael J. Glosserman Sells 20,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 372,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,492. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/michael-j-glosserman-sells-20000-shares-of-jbg-smith-properties-jbgs-stock.html.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.