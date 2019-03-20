MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,041 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of MGIC Investment worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,673,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,203,000 after acquiring an additional 868,390 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 631,143 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $78,592,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,354,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

