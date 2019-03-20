Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,048 shares of company stock worth $8,073,519. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

