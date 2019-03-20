Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 66,581.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,643,486,000 after acquiring an additional 653,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,482,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $310.70 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total value of $949,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,113,802.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

