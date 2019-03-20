Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 312 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

