Metlife (MET) Downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to Hold

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.06 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Metlife by 4,191.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $274,580,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,721,000 after buying an additional 5,760,379 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2,954.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,778.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,324,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 1,297,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

