MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $6,875,673.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,471 shares in the company, valued at $115,469,499.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,856 shares of company stock worth $14,693,582 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

