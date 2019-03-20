MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 107,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $434.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $573.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

