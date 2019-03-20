MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.07 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,877.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 129,890 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 91,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,145,554 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

