MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Progressive by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,207,000 after buying an additional 1,130,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:PGR opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

