Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 218 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 218 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/meristem-family-wealth-llc-purchases-218-shares-of-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.