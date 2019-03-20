Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $217,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

